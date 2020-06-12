Global  

Civil Axe to open new location Downtown

bizjournals Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Civil Axe Throwing is expanding to Downtown, opening a new location at 372 S. Main St. in a building owned by Tom Intrator. The company debuted its first location in Memphis on Broad Avenue in 2018. That location is currently open for private groups. "We've seen such tremendous support and growth," said Scott Brewster, VP of sales & marketing for Civil Axe."Honestly, it's been one of our cornerstone locations among the other 15 that we have in the Southeastern region of the United States." Brewster…
