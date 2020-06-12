Civil Axe to open new location Downtown

Downtown Memphis 🎉#CivilAxeThrowing is expanding to #DowntownMemphis, opening a new location in @southmainmem at 372 S. Main St. W… https://t.co/bz6kXBCmOY 4 days ago MBJ "We want people to come in and enjoy their axe-perience with us," said Scott Brewster, VP of sales & marketing for… https://t.co/EWUQ4jR7Gl 5 days ago MBJ "We want people to come in and enjoy their axe-perience with us," said Scott Brewster, VP of sales & marketing for… https://t.co/kCNLPWZrFs 6 days ago MBJ "We want people to come in and enjoy their axe-perience with us," said Scott Brewster, VP of sales & marketing for… https://t.co/lEzvFgrcTV 1 week ago MBJ "We want people to come in and enjoy their axe-perience with us," said Scott Brewster, VP of sales & marketing for… https://t.co/qYDNLOIIl0 1 week ago