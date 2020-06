Global stocks could soar 47% from current levels as recent sell-off rejuvenates the bull market, JPMorgan says Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· *Thursday's steep sell-off that sent the Dow Jones industrial average down nearly 2,000 points was most likely caused by no new policy actions announced by the Fed, JPMorgan said in a note on Friday.*

