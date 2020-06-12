With outdoor dining in full swing, Sandlot sets an opening date
Friday, 12 June 2020 () One of Baltimore's popular summer hangout spots is making a (socially distanced) return. Sandlot, the beach bar in Harbor Point, will reopen June 19 as "Park Sandlot," the business announced Friday on Facebook. The venue will remain open through the summer. Sandlot, known for its picnic tables, volleyball and bocce courts and food and drink served from cargo containers and an Airstream trailer, will offer carryout snacks and drinks "in accordance with CDC guidelines," the post says. Diners will…