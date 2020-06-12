Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump exits Charlotte. Will Joe Biden come to Milwaukee?

bizjournals Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Now that President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican Party’s nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, rather than the Republican convention site in Charlotte, North Carolina, it’s fair to ask whether former Vice President Joe Biden has any thoughts of remotely accepting the Democratic Party nomination from somewhere besides Milwaukee. Democratic leaders from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez have said for months that Biden will be in Milwaukee…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: President Trump Talks Police Use Of Force In Dallas: 'We Want Safety, We Want Compassion'

President Trump Talks Police Use Of Force In Dallas: 'We Want Safety, We Want Compassion' 04:48

 President Donald Trump said Thursday in Dallas he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force."

Related videos from verified sources

Jacksonville To Hold Re-Nomination Of President Trump [Video]

Jacksonville To Hold Re-Nomination Of President Trump

Jacksonville was selected to host the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published
President Donald Trump Visits Dallas For Roundtable On Police Reform, Fundraiser [Video]

President Donald Trump Visits Dallas For Roundtable On Police Reform, Fundraiser

"We want safety. We want compassion. We want everything," President Donald Trump said at a roundtable in Dallas about policing.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 07:04Published
Team Coverage Of President Trump's Visit To Dallas [Video]

Team Coverage Of President Trump's Visit To Dallas

President Trump attended a roundtable discussion at a Dallas church, while supporters and protesters made their cases outside.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 05:49Published

Tweets about this