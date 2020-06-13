'Economists make fortune-tellers look good': This investment manager thinks the US is on course for a V-shaped recovery as markets 'have already priced in' a 2nd wave of coronavirus
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () · Ryan Payne, president of Payne Capital, told Busines Insider that the US would face a V-shaped recovery even if a second wave of COVID-19 persists.
· Key US states such as Arizona, California, and Florida saw rises in COVID-19 cases.
· Payne said markets had "already priced in" the impact of 2nd wave of...