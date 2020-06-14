Global  

Petrol, diesel price hiked for 8th straight day. Check latest price

Zee News Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by a record 62 paise per litre and that of diesel by 64 paise as oil companies for the eighth day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with cost since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.
