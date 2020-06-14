Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coronavirus lockdowns — but even though Europeans love their summer vacations, it's not clear how many are ready to travel again.

Tourists from the U.S., Asia, Latin American and the Mideast will just have to wait, for now.

The European Union home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, told member nations last week that they “should open up as soon as possible" and suggested Monday was a good date.

Many countries are doing just that, allowing travel from the EU, Britain and the rest of Europe’s usually passport-free Schengen travel area, which includes non-EU countries like Switzerland.

Europe’s reopening won’t be a repeat of the chaotic free-for-all in March when panicked, uncoordinated border closures caused traffic jams that stretched for miles. Still, it’s a complicated, shifting patchwork of different rules. And although tourist regions are desperately counting on them, a lot of Europeans may decide to stay close to home this summer.

That's something tourism-dependent Mediterranean countries such as Greece are keen to avoid. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged Saturday that “a lot will depend on whether people feel comfortable to travel and whether we can project Greece as a safe destination.”

Greece has emphasized its handling of its outbreak, which saw only 183 deaths. Overall, Europe has seen more than 182,000 virus-linked deaths this year, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that also shows Europe has had 2.04 million of the world's 7.8 million infections.

Spain, which isn't ending restrictions on domestic travel for another week and will restart foreign tourism in full on July 1,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship [Video]

Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship

Exclusive videos and pictures reveal a glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship off the coast of Brazil where around 650 crew members are in isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians

 Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open up their borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coronavirus closures
Newsday

Coronavirus | Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians

 Tourists from the U.S., Asia, Latin American and the Middle East will just have to wait, for now.
Hindu


Tweets about this

maestrasjd

Sara Jo Dyer 🆘 RT @MaxineSykes: Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians - ABC News https://t.co/5vyo1w4gj1 2 minutes ago

A1_FirstLady

Educator 👩🏽‍🏫 RT @NBCLA: Europe Reopens Many Borders But Not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/ePag5UMIRZ 7 minutes ago

HamiltonJamesE

James E Hamilton Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/WARd15Zbzj 9 minutes ago

cbsaustin

CBS Austin Tourists from the U.S., Asia, Latin America and the Middle East will just have to wait for now. Europe is expected… https://t.co/FyYgy1LD2k 12 minutes ago

Catcando5

Catcando Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/wRm0jT8WJj 21 minutes ago

JoeKoffee

JoeKoffee RT @AnOldLefty: Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/Rnw4oEX2M7 22 minutes ago

katiedyd2

karen kirkendoll Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/pvDXRJiU2W 25 minutes ago

NirapadNews

Nirapad News Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/WlXvu2UpfW 25 minutes ago