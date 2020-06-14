Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey sees rise in daily coronavirus cases following easing

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is “moving away from the target,” the country’s health minister warned Sunday as the daily number of new coronavirus cases rose above 1,500 following the relaxation of restrictions.

Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 1,562 new cases were recorded over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily figure since June 3.

Reporting 1,330 recoveries, he said: “Our number of recovered patients fell below the number of new cases. The need for intensive care and respiratory equipment is rising.”

Koca also reported 15 deaths due to coronavirus, taking the total since the first case on March 11 to 4,807. Turkey has recorded a total of 178,239 coronavirus cases.

At the start of June, the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young.

A weekend curfew that was due to be implemented last week was canceled, ending the series of part-time lockdowns in place since April.

Koca called for people to switch to a period of “controlled social life” from Monday to halt the rise in cases.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Record-setting day for virus cases in six states

Record-setting day for virus cases in six states 02:11

 Coronavirus cases spiked in Arizona and Florida on Wednesday, a day after those states and four others reported record daily increases of new infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Related videos from verified sources

LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding Steady [Video]

LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding Steady

Los Angeles County health officials reported a record-high single-day number of coronavirus cases Wednesday, though health officials said the spike was due to a backlog of test results that were..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published
Sarojini Nagar market shop owners frustrated with low footfall [Video]

Sarojini Nagar market shop owners frustrated with low footfall

Delhi's famous market place, Sarojini Nagar reopened couple of weeks back after ease in restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak. Market is facing dearth of customers and shop owners are suffering losses...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:45Published
Turkey's seasonal workers face lower wages and extra competition [Video]

Turkey's seasonal workers face lower wages and extra competition

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened existing economic problems.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Turkey sees rise in daily coronavirus cases following easing

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is “moving away from the target,” the country’s health minister warned Sunday as the daily number of new coronavirus cases...
Seattle Times

Turkey: Virus cases continue to spike

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey continuing to rise on Monday, weeks after the country relaxed restrictions. Health...
Seattle Times

Daily Turkish coronavirus cases rise back above 1,000

 The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose above 1,000 in the last 24 hours for the first time since May 29, Health Ministry data showed on Friday, after...
Reuters


Tweets about this