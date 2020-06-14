Longtime leader of Triad's largest nonprofit to step down Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The longtime leader of one of the Triad’s largest nonprofits and workforce development organizations will step down at the start of 2021. Art Gibel, the president and CEO of Winston-Salem-based Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, has announced his retirement effective Jan. 1. When he steps down, Gibel will have served Goodwill for 24 years, having taken the helm in 2006 and served nine years on the organization’s board ahead of that. Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina… 👓 View full article

