Faye RT @Reuters: EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place https://t.co/WUVj8L8Nvy https://t.co/KSyv1IR4Te 3 seconds ago Tony Gibbs RT @ReutersUK: EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place https://t.co/R0TIbBpfA0 https://t.co/VROneCI50g 9 minutes ago Lynn #LynnFinance EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place https://t.co/qrfJBWnY5v 20 minutes ago Tom RT @MarianneSansum: EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place https://t.co/0CYaU97kwY @MailOnline 27 minutes ago Jim Edwards EasyJet resumes some domestic and international flights after halting services due to COVID-19 https://t.co/UQ6jY7EwpR via @businessinsider 28 minutes ago 📰 📰NewsColony.com 📰 EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place https://t.co/tbyqIXWsyG 33 minutes ago Marianne EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place https://t.co/0CYaU97kwY @MailOnline 36 minutes ago qwerty EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place https://t.co/vQh7hSIqtn via @MailOnline 59 minutes ago