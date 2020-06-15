S&P/ASX 200 is lower at lunch amid fresh COVID-19 fears in the US and China Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) is trading down by 0.38% at 12.41 pm with the healthcare and energy stocks leading declines and only the IT sector advancing. Stock futures in the US fell in overnight trading on Sunday, pointing to more losses ahead, as investors grapple with signs of a second wave of coronavirus cases amid the reopening economy. However, a second lockdown is unlikely, which would prevent another round of economic destruction, according to Commonwealth Bank economists. COVID-19 infections in US and China Developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic will be watched by investors today. A district in the Chinese capital of Beijing was in lockdown after a cluster of infections was found centred around a wholesale market. In the US, Texas and North Carolina also reported a record number of virus-related hospitalisations on Saturday. Top gainers Top gainers on the ASX today include Engage:BDR Ltd (ASX:EN1) (+40.00%), Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) (+36.84%), Ansila Energy NL (ASX:ANA) (+11.76%) and Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd (ASX:HXG) (+13.46%). Proactive news headlines: Meteoric Resources set to boost gold portfolio with past-producing WA project Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) (FRA:RNF) intends to add to its stable of highly prospective gold projects after signing a conditional legally binding term sheet to acquire the past-producing Palm Springs project in WA’s Kimberley region. Palm Springs is an advanced exploration play with past production, high-grade drill intercepts and historical resources within the Halls Creek Orogen around 30 kilometres southeast of Halls Creek. Core Lithium lifts Finniss lithium resource more than 50% to 15 million tonnes Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has increased the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Finniss Lithium Project in the Northern Territory by more than 50% to 15 million tonnes at 1.3% lithium oxide (Li2O). The measured and indicated resource increased by 150% to 7.62 million tonnes at 1.41% Li2O, which provides strong potential to increase mine-life for the newly approved project. MGC Pharmaceuticals signs agreement for import, sale and distribution of CannEpil® in Israel MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) has signed a binding term sheet with one of Israel’s leading cannabis brands for the exclusive wholesale import, sales and distribution of CannEpil® in Israel. The agreement with IM Cannabis Corp (CNSX:IMCC) (OTCMKTS:IMCNF), which is one of the pioneers of the Israeli industry and has operations in Europe, is for a period of five years. Salt Lake Potash awards Lake Way Project process plant contract to GR Engineering Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) has awarded EPC and EPCM contracts to GR Engineering Services Ltd (GRES) (ASX:GNG) for construction of the process plant and non-process infrastructure (NPI) at its Lake Way Project in the Goldfields region of Western Australia. These contracts, combined, represent more than 40% of the total project capital requirement. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract involves the provision of plant, labour, materials and construction services for the plant valued at A$85 million. K2fly signs five-year SaaS deal with South32 K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) has signed a five-year SaaS deal with global mining and metals company South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) (LON:S32) for its RCubed resource governance solution. The total contract value is A$880,000 and this will allow South32 to use RCubed for its mineral inventory reporting for five years. eSense-Lab in binding JV for new range of skincare, hair care and hand sanitisers using terpenes eSense-Lab Limited (ASX:ESE) has entered a binding joint venture with a cosmeceutical manufacturer and wholesaler to formulate and manufacture a range of skincare, hair care and hand sanitisers containing its proprietary terpene mixes. Under the agreement with ANC Enterprises Pty Ltd, eSense will provide specific terpenes uniquely developed for each product category. ANC will then manufacture the products at its wholly-owned 600 square metre GMP-certified facility in Victoria, under a cost-plus arrangement. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Asian Markets Lower Amid Virus Fears Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections...

RTTNews 9 minutes ago



Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Virus Worries Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday, with disappointing industrial output data and weak global cues amid fears over a second wave of infections in the...

RTTNews 52 minutes ago





Tweets about this Proactive Australia $. S&P/ASX 200 is lower at lunch amid fresh COVID-19 fears in the US and China https://t.co/IISAZOuA3j via @proactive_au #. 25 minutes ago Mɪʟʟɪᴜᴍ✰Oʀɪᴏɴ - Wouldn't be a super agent if was not ready to go face to face with danger. - "Lunch time!" - Says as she takes… https://t.co/f2aJKE4OqS 3 hours ago Tom Hinds @ajamesbragg Yes if there’s a demonstrably higher standard of living in retirement than is enjoyed during working l… https://t.co/9NfD4ERRWx 4 hours ago vivalaViv RT @WhiteCaviarLife: We enjoy relaxed casual meals with friends.. and you? Click here https://t.co/d0gPIh2hwq to read our lunch experience… 4 hours ago Byrus 🇻🇨🇧🇲 @__bvbyg Lower atrium. Where the S1’s had to spend lunch 4 hours ago ☘ RT @FrankieFresh34: There is absolutely no link between increased police presence and lower crime rates. Yet police are continuously funded… 7 hours ago The Village Headmaster 🇳🇬 There is absolutely no link between increased police presence and lower crime rates. Yet police are continuously fu… https://t.co/mAWtRbfLz8 9 hours ago will وِل so i wanted another pb&j but i looked up the cals and it’s !!! alarming to me but then i realized i can literally j… https://t.co/YNO9Llzlvg 9 hours ago