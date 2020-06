U.S. mortgage rates continue two-month lows Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

For the seventh consecutive week, U.S. mortgage rates stayed below 3.30 percent, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.21 percent for the week ending June 11 β€" up slightly from 3.18 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.82 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. β€œThe rebound in homebuyer demand continued this week, driven by mortgage rates that hover near record lows," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's…