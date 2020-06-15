U.S. mortgage rates continue two-month lows Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

For the seventh consecutive week, U.S. mortgage rates stayed below 3.30 percent, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.21 percent for the week ending June 11 — up slightly from 3.18 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.82 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The rebound in homebuyer demand continued this week, driven by mortgage rates that hover near record lows,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s… 👓 View full article

