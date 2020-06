Britain's Travis Perkins to cut 2,500 jobs as recession looms Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest building materials group, plans to cut around 2,500 jobs or 9% of its workforce, warning an impending recession caused by the coronavirus crisis will hit demand for the rest of the year and 2021. 👓 View full article

