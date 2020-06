Black Seraphim "What’s new: United Airlines Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. received approval from the Shanghai government to resume… https://t.co/d5Et4U2OZj 5 days ago

Elizabeth Lewton RT @SiDix67: @LewtonSerena5 @itsPipper @nicola_delta That was her homage to the one and only. She received a paw of approval from him 👍🤣❤🐾 5 days ago

Sarah Dixon @LewtonSerena5 @itsPipper @nicola_delta That was her homage to the one and only. She received a paw of approval from him 👍🤣❤🐾 5 days ago

Nick Walterson #CHINA #USA Exclusive: United & Delta cleared to resume flights to China twice a week United Airlines & Delta Air… https://t.co/WuySNDTnB3 5 days ago

Alshehab, Ayman RT @breakingavnews: Delta receives approval from Shanghai government to resume flights. https://t.co/xjjXEAWG4Z https://t.co/QI7SfhYkWd 6 days ago

NancY. Delta has received approval from Shanghai government to resume flights https://t.co/IcxtfqDkVK 6 days ago

Steve Tao [#DeltaAirlines] Receives government approval to restart flights to Shanghai https://t.co/Ylwk6pMSfz 6 days ago