Band-Aid To Launch Black And Brown Bandages For Diverse Skin
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Band-Aid, the bandage brand of healthcare major Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones. In an Instagram post, the company, which has sold its traditional soft-pink bandages till now, said the new bandages will "embrace the beauty of diverse skin".
Band-Aid to Make Black and Brown Flesh-Tone Bandages The Johnson & Johnson-owned company plans to create a range of bandages to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin." The company made the announcement on Instagram, adding that they will also be donating $10,000 to Black Lives Matter. Band-Aid, via...