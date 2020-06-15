Band-Aid To Launch Black And Brown Bandages For Diverse Skin Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Band-Aid, the bandage brand of healthcare major Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones. In an Instagram post, the company, which has sold its traditional soft-pink bandages till now, said the new bandages will "embrace the beauty of diverse skin".


