Even virtual, Big Slick fundraiser comes through with a big number

bizjournals Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
A very different Big Slick still managed to raise a big sum for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The annual star-studded fundraiser put on by a roster of homegrown celebrities raised more than $2 million in its 10-night Big Slick at Home. That puts the total the event has raised for Children’s Mercy at more than $12 million in 11 years, according to a tweet recapping the event. This year’s event boasted the same big-name hosts: David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis.…
