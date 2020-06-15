Even virtual, Big Slick fundraiser comes through with a big number
Monday, 15 June 2020 () A very different Big Slick still managed to raise a big sum for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The annual star-studded fundraiser put on by a roster of homegrown celebrities raised more than $2 million in its 10-night Big Slick at Home. That puts the total the event has raised for Children’s Mercy at more than $12 million in 11 years, according to a tweet recapping the event. This year’s event boasted the same big-name hosts: David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis.…
Scuba divers all over the world dream of seeing wild dolphins, and many that dream come true, seeing one from afar. When a diver has a prolonged encounter with a dolphin, you will hear them speak about..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Tweets about this
ResidentialPRO Even virtual, Big Slick fundraiser comes through with a big number https://t.co/WN0tyJwKOg 4 days ago