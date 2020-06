BP wipes up to $17.5 billion from assets with bleaker oil outlook Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

BP will write off up to $17.5 billion from the value of its assets after cutting its long-term oil and gas price forecasts, betting the COVID-19 crisis will cast a lasting chill on energy demand and accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels. 👓 View full article

