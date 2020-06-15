Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. mortgage rates continue two-month lows

bizjournals Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
For the seventh consecutive week, U.S. mortgage rates stayed below 3.30 percent, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.21 percent for the week ending June 11 — up slightly from 3.18 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.82 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The rebound in homebuyer demand continued this week, driven by mortgage rates that hover near record lows,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Racial Bias Still Insidious In Mortgage Industry. Here's How You Can Try To Beat it [Video]

Racial Bias Still Insidious In Mortgage Industry. Here's How You Can Try To Beat it

Legally, race must not be a factor in mortgage lending in the United States. However, persistently high rates of loan denials and low rates of African American homeownership tell a different story. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
JTS Mortgage Minute 06/09/20 - Historic Lows [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 06/09/20 - Historic Lows

Homebuyers are returning to the housing market and mortgage rates are at record lows. Call JTS today to discuss your home buying options.

Credit: WCBIPublished
JTS Mortgage Minute 6/2/20 - Low Mortgage Rates [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 6/2/20 - Low Mortgage Rates

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals tells us that mortgage rates have slid to near-record lows and will remain low for the foreseeable future. This is excellent news if you want to..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates plunge below 3%, setting a new record low amid growing fears of a 2nd coronavirus wave

Mortgage rates plunge below 3%, setting a new record low amid growing fears of a 2nd coronavirus wave ** · *The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to a record low of 2.94% Thursday, according to Mortgage News Daily.  * · *It's the first time...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournals

US long-term mortgage rates mostly steady; 30-year at 3.21%

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mostly steady this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported...
Seattle Times

Mortgage rates tumble to an all-time low

 The average rate for a 30-year conforming fixed mortgage fell to a record low of 3.1%, on Thursday, according to data from Optimal Blue. It came after a rocky...
HousingWire


Tweets about this