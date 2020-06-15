Unemployment claims for Western New York rose again last week Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

It has now been one-quarter of a year — 13 weeks — since the coronavirus pandemic throttled the economy. And, as Western New York readies for the third phase of the reopening on June 16, the job losses continue to mount though not at the rate of previous months. The most recent weekly figures supplied by the state Department of Labor showed 5,699 initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the region as of June 6. That marked an increase from 4,489 the previous week and brought the three-month… 👓 View full article

