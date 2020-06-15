Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unemployment claims for Western New York rose again last week

bizjournals Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
It has now been one-quarter of a year — 13 weeks — since the coronavirus pandemic throttled the economy. And, as Western New York readies for the third phase of the reopening on June 16, the job losses continue to mount though not at the rate of previous months. The most recent weekly figures supplied by the state Department of Labor showed 5,699 initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the region as of June 6. That marked an increase from 4,489 the previous week and brought the three-month…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: More boat traffic and fewer clients, COVID-19 fallout for fishing charters in WNY

More boat traffic and fewer clients, COVID-19 fallout for fishing charters in WNY 01:48

 Due to COVID-19, fishing charters that would usually see consistent business have been dealing with consistent cancellations.

Related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: Nice Start To The Work Week [Video]

New York Weather: Nice Start To The Work Week

CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:50Published
Protesters Out In Force In NYC For George Floyd And Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Protesters Out In Force In NYC For George Floyd And Rayshard Brooks

The demonstrations were again peaceful, but protesters say they feel like many of their claims are falling on deaf ears. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. Forecast

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says we can expect a comfortable start to the new work week. Here's your Sunday evening forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published

Related news from verified sources

New Long Island jobless claims rose by almost 15% last week

 11,360 Long Islanders filed new unemployment claims, bringing the total who have filed in the last three months to 361,359.
Newsday

Another 1.5 Million File For Unemployment As States Continue To Reopen Economies

 The pain in the job market continues as an additional 1.5 million sought unemployment benefits last week. In the past 12 weeks, more than 44 million new claims...
NPR

Job market recovery could be slow and rocky

 New unemployment claims topped 1.5 million in the United States last week, according to a Labor Department report, and 700,00 -More- 
SmartBrief


Tweets about this

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First The state Department of Labor counted 4,489 initial inquiries from Western New Yorkers for jobless benefits through… https://t.co/dqiCCptSBx 19 hours ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First The state Department of Labor counted 4,489 initial inquiries from Western New Yorkers for jobless benefits through… https://t.co/O1zUPlhjZW 2 days ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First The state Department of Labor counted 4,489 initial inquiries from Western New Yorkers for jobless benefits through… https://t.co/IsbKy9rnsZ 3 days ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First The state Department of Labor counted 4,489 initial inquiries from Western New Yorkers for jobless benefits through… https://t.co/vWgoBzLwnM 4 days ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First The state Department of Labor counted 4,489 initial inquiries from Western New Yorkers for jobless benefits through… https://t.co/AyrHVlI5LB 5 days ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First The state Department of Labor counted 4,489 initial inquiries from Western New Yorkers for jobless benefits through… https://t.co/3hk2BlrwjX 1 week ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First The state Department of Labor counted 4,489 initial inquiries from Western New Yorkers for jobless benefits through… https://t.co/xwbDIhu6xS 1 week ago