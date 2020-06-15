Five Things for Monday, including PPP data and rising Covid cases
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Good morning. Welcome to a new week. Here are Five Things for Monday. The Small Business Administration argues that recipients of its Paycheck Protection Program loans are proprietary information in a response to a lawsuit by news organizations, including the Portland Business Journal's parent company. American City Business Journals joined companies such as the Washington Post, New York Times and Dow Jones in the lawsuit seeking information on borrowers. The $659 billion program has been criticized…