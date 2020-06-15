Global  

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, permanently closes several Houston-area clubs

bizjournals Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
24 Hour Fitness filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy June 15 and said it would permanently close more than 130 of its 400 clubs across 10 states, including 12 in the Houston area. All 24 Hour Fitness clubs nationwide had closed in mid-March as stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders rippled across the country, and CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement that those shutdowns are entirely responsible for the company's resort to bankruptcy reorganization. "If it were not for Covid-19 and its devastating effects,…
