The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) plans to sell 200 million baht worth of savings bonds with a smaller ticket at an unprecedented face value of 1 baht each through Krungthai Bank's (KTB) blockchain-based e-wallet to enable retail investors to better access the savings alternative. 👓 View full article

