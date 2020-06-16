Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany launched a coronavirus tracing app Tuesday that officials say is so secure even government ministers can use it.

Smartphone apps have been touted as a high-tech tool in the effort to track down potential COVID-19 infections. Experts say finding new cases quickly is key to clamping down on fresh clusters, especially as countries slowly emerge from lockdowns and try to avoid a second wave of infections and deaths.

But governments in privacy-conscious Europe have run into legal and cultural hurdles trying to reconcile the need for effective tracing with the continent’s strict data privacy standards.

Germany, where a person's right to their own data even after death is rooted in the constitution and even protects the privacy of convicted criminals, has proved a particular challenge.

The German government insists users will have full control over their data. There is no requirement to download the app. It's up to the user to confirm their test results and trigger the process of informing possible contacts that they might in turn have been exposed.

Still, concerns remain.

A poll this month published by public broadcaster ARD found that slightly more Germans — 42% — said they would use the tracing app than the 39% who said they wouldn’t. The rest either said they didn’t have a smartphone or hadn’t made up their mind.

The telephone poll of 1,005 had a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points.

Klaudia Kruczkiewicz, on her way to Berlin's Friedrichstrasse train station, said using a smartphone to scan her surroundings felt “a bit creepy,” but wouldn't rule out signing up.

“First I’d need to see how it works,” she said. "But otherwise, at the moment, I’m keeping my distance. I always wear a mask. I don’t need this app.”

.

..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Norway data protection authority temporarily bans use of coronavirus tracking app [Video]

Norway data protection authority temporarily bans use of coronavirus tracking app

Norway data protection authority temporarily bans use of coronavirus tracking app

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:00Published
EU borders reopen: Many countries easing travel restrictions [Video]

EU borders reopen: Many countries easing travel restrictions

Europe pushes ahead with getting back to business, reopening borders, restaurants and cafes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Hotels launching new apps to protect people [Video]

Hotels launching new apps to protect people

The hotel industry is preparing to launch new apps aimed at making your stay as touchless as possible. They say electronic platforms will quickly become the new normal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany

 BERLIN (AP) — Germany launched a coronavirus tracing app Tuesday that officials say is so secure even government ministers can use it. Smartphone apps have...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

news8_plus

News8Plus Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany https://t.co/Hio6YUb2IO 42 seconds ago

leroncier

Charles RT @codepo8: 👉🏻 “Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany” 🔗 https://t.co/vHYlDec0k9 20m Euro, 2.5-3.5m to run it. You… 4 minutes ago

cjwilliamslat

Carol J Williams Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany https://t.co/xOAA0uA52A 4 minutes ago

RobMlk

Rob MAFC 1934 RT @fidelmacook: I'm not downloading the NHS tracing app. This government can't be trusted not to abuse our data | Tom Peck https://t.co/FU… 5 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsTec

Technology News Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany https://t.co/27Mm9t70e8 #Technology 7 minutes ago

codepo8

Chris Heilmann 👉🏻 “Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany” 🔗 https://t.co/vHYlDec0k9 20m Euro, 2.5-3.5m to r… https://t.co/QcUhVockQx 8 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany https://t.co/kj9RtraHmv 15 minutes ago

physorg_tech

Phys.org Technology RT @TechXplore_com: Coronavirus tracing #app a test for privacy-minded Germany https://t.co/fv8EALrX9E 18 minutes ago