S&P/ASX 200 rises 3.89%; marks best daily gain in over two months Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) snapped its three-session slump by closing 3.89% higher at 5942 following a striking rebound by the US equity markets on Monday. The good news kept coming with futures contracts tied to US stock indices currently trading higher after a Bloomberg report said President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 503 points, suggesting an open gain of more than 550 points when regular trading resumes today. The Bloomberg report said the US would set aside a majority of the money for traditional infrastructure such as roads and bridges, though funds would also be reserved for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband. Positive signs of recovery in Australia The Bureau of Statistics reports that Australian home prices increased by 1.6% in the March quarter to stand 7.4% higher over the year – the strongest annual growth rate in 2½ years. The total value of residential dwellings was at a record high $7,237.1 billion in the March quarter. According to the CBA Group economists, “We are seeing some big changes taking place in household spending that provide early signs of stabilisation and recovery in some parts of the Australian economy, largely driven by changes in government policy.” The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) today lifted its forecast for Australian farm exports by 9.3% to $47 billion in 2019/20 (from a previously forecast $43 billion in March). Meat and live animal exports for 2019/20 are estimated to hit record highs of $17.5 billion, up by 13.1% from a year ago. Top gainers Top gainers on the ASX today include Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX:CFE) (+50.00%), Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) (+9.37%), Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) (+9.09%), Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (+9.09%), Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (+10.26%), Talisman Mining Ltd (ASX:TLM) (+13.04%), Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) (+11.71%), Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY) (+13.33%), Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV) (+11.11%) and Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON) (+10.34%). Proactive news headlines: MMJ Group Holdings investee WeedMD completes planting of 18,000 cannabis plants in Ontario MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) investee WeedMD has completed the planting of more than 18,000 fully-rooted cannabis plants at a 27-acre outdoor field adjacent to its modern greenhouse in Strathroy, Ontario. WeedMD also confirms that its CX Industries extraction hub in Aylmer is fully operational and extracting cannabinoid-rich, indoor and outdoor harvested biomass into new cannabis formats. XTEK secures A$2.5 million loan to mass produce ballistic helmets with first commercial order on-track XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) has secured a A$2.5 million loan facility from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), which will be used to enhance the XTclave™ ballistic helmet manufacturing line at its state-of-the-art facility in Adelaide. This will place XTEK in a stronger position to deliver on large commercial orders for XTclave™ ballistic helmets. PNX Metals boosts Fountain Head gold resource by 13% to 156,000 ounces PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has increased and improved confidence in mineral resources at Fountain Head and Tally Ho gold deposits in the Northern Territory to 2.94 million tonnes at 1.7 g/t gold for 156,000 ounces. This resource update has added 18,000 ounces of gold to the resource and the new estimate includes a 20.5% increase to the indicated resource category. Horizon Minerals infill drilling supports updated vanadium resource at Richmond-Julia Creek JV Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) strong infill drilling results at Lilyvale deposit within the Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium Joint Venture Project in central north Queensland have supported an upgraded resource estimate. Results of up to 9 metres at 0.69% vanadium pentoxide from 2 metres have demonstrated ‘excellent’ grade continuity across the entire strike length. Arrow Minerals raising $3.2 million capital to advance Burkina Faso and WA projects Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has received commitments from qualified sophisticated and professional investors to raise $2.2 million via the placement of shares at 0.6 cents per share. In addition, Arrow will undertake an issue of unlisted convertible notes to raise $1 million, resulting in a total raising for Arrow of $3.2 million. The proceeds will be used to fund expanded exploration and drilling programs at Arrow’s gold exploration projects in Burkina Faso including the Dassa gold discovery, and geophysical surveys at the Strickland coper-gold project in WA. Anson Resources launches $3 million capital raising to advance Paradox Brine Project in US Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has launched a share purchase plan (SPP) offer to raise up to $2 million as part of a $3 million capital raising effort to advance its Paradox Brine Project in Utah, USA. The SPP will be partially underwritten to $1 million by Pendragon Capital Limited and under ASX Listing Rules, the company can accept oversubscriptions up to the maximum amount allowed. On completion of the SPP, Anson intends to offer shares under a top-up placement to professional and sophisticated investors at the same issue price as the SPP to raise a further $1 million. Titanium Sands robust scoping study shows potential for large HMS dredging project at Mannar Island Titanium Sands Ltd's (ASX:TSL) positive scoping study for the Mannar Island Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) Project in Sri Lanka reveals the potential for an economically robust, long-life major dredging project. The study shows the potential for a viable project based on a single dredge, a primary concentrator and a mineral separation plant. Nanoveu to deploy phone screen protector laminating machines in Thailand Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has executed an agreement to deploy its Customskins laminating machines, which are capable of precisely applying phone screen protectors to various mobile devices, in Thailand. The agreement with a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service (AIS) represents the first commercial activities from Nanoveu’s Customskins vertical. AIS is one of Thailand’s largest publicly-listed telecommunications companies and a major telecommunications network provider in that country. Venus Metals has win-win at Youanmi JV with exploration costs covered and strong results Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) has elected for JV partner Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) to cover all of its 30% exploration contribution to the OYG Joint Venture at Youanmi up until a decision to mine is made. The funding will be by way of a limited-recourse interest-free loan provided by Rox Resources for Venus' share of the ongoing costs. Auteco Minerals embarks on maiden diamond drilling at Canadian gold project with resource estimate upcoming Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has embarked on a 5,000-metre, maiden diamond drill program at Pickle Grow Gold Project in Uchi sub-province of Ontario, Canada, targeting high-grade, shallow gold targets. This comes with the company on track for a maiden JORC 2012-compliant resource for Pickle Crow later this quarter. The drilling follows an extensive geological review of the project, focusing on the high-grade and underground mineable resource areas. Comet Resources ramps up Barraba Copper Project activities with project manager appointed Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has ramped up activities at the Barraba Copper Project in NSW with its work plan for an on-ground exploration program nearing completion and the appointment of Mart Rampe as project manager. Rampe is a highly experienced geologist with around six years’ experience in minerals exploration and development, which includes grass roots exploration through to pre-mine development. TNT Mines higher on completing acquisition of high-grade US uranium-vanadium project TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) has completed the acquisition of a high-grade uranium-vanadium project in the prolific Dry Valley/East Canyon mining district of southeast Utah, USA. With the company’s acquisition of Vanacorp Aust Pty Ltd and wholly-owned US subsidiary Vanacorp USA LLC, TNT has a new asset in the East Canyon Uranium Vanadium Project along with a new director in Peter Woods. Pantoro's high-grade gold results extend depth of mineralisation at OK Underground Mine Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has received high-grade diamond drilling results from OK Underground Mine within the Norseman Gold Project in WA, extending the depth of defined mineralisation in the 02 lode below the 22 level. The initial phase of the program, in which around 7,586 metres of diamond drilling was completed, has focused on the central portion of the 02 lode. Jindalee Resources receives encouraging lithium test results from McDermitt Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has received encouraging metallurgical test-work results from the McDermitt Lithium Project near the Nevada-Oregon border in the US. Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) and DLG Energy Co Ltd's incorporated joint venture has had its Soluna battery energy storage systems approved by The Clean Energy Council (CEC), Australia's peak body for clean energy. The JV, Soluna Australia Pty Ltd, has developed battery energy storage systems for residential applications including lithium-ion battery storage, a hybrid inverter and an advanced battery management system. CEC requires that all clean-energy products sold in Australia meet the highest international standards, which Soluna's do.

