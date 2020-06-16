Here's how CHOP ranks on this year's U.S. News list of top pediatric hospitals
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Children's Hospital of Philadelphia once again grabbed the No. 2 spot on U.S. News and World Report's annual ranking of the country's best pediatric medical centers. CHOP was also one of 10 hospitals to earn a place on the U.S. News Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to pediatric centers that "deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties." For the seventh consecutive year, Boston Children’s Hospital claimed the top spot in the rankings. It finished first in four specialties:…
