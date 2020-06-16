Upscale residential development proposed in Peters Township Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Peters Township Council has approved a preliminary plan for the construction of 33 homes valued at more than half a million dollars each according to the Observer-Reporter. The development, named Sugarbrooke, will be constructed off of Sugar Camp Road in Washington County, the Observer-Reporter said, and will be developed by Galway Land Partners LP. Of the 33 units, 19 will be patio homes with first-floor master bedrooms and 14 units will be traditional single-family homes, the Observer-Reporter… 👓 View full article

