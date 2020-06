Chamber CEO: Greensboro 'well positioned' to compete for UPS expansion project Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Greensboro Chamber CEO Brent Christensen weighs in on the incentives that Greensboro City Council will consider Tuesday night for a $54.2 million expansion that would create 141 jobs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Chris Wilson RT @gsochamber: "We’ve known for a long time that we’re well positioned on the East Coast,” Christensen said. “We have the road network, we… 1 week ago Greensboro Chamber "We’ve known for a long time that we’re well positioned on the East Coast,” Christensen said. “We have the road net… https://t.co/fX6UFTDc8Z 1 week ago