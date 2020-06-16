Rashford 1, Johnson 0: Soccer star wins U-turn on free meals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





The Manchester United and England player had pressed the government not to stop a meal voucher program at the end of the school term in July. The 22-year-old has cited his own childhood experience of relying on free school lunches and food banks.



Rashford’s campaign drew support from celebrities, opposition politicians and even some members of Johnson’s governing Conservatives.



Johnson initially resisted, but the government gave in Tuesday and said it would continue to provide food vouchers over the six-week summer break to 1.3 million children in England from lower-income families who are eligible for free school meals.



Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, said "the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation" because of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.



After the announcement Rashford tweeted: “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”



The athlete wrote an open letter to all of Britain’s lawmakers on Sunday, describing how, as one of five children of a hard-working single mother, “we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbors and coaches.”



