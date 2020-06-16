Global  

Newgioco Group says subsidiary inks partnership to help drive online client account activations in Italy

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Newgioco Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWGI) announced Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Multigioco Srl has signed an exclusive web affiliate engagement with Malta-based DT9 Media Affiliations Group to help drive online client account activations. The online sports betting and gambling company said it expects the engagement will each month attract new active clients and result in an increase in gross gaming revenue and customer conversions to the i-gaming portfolio of online slots and casino games through its www.newgioco.it network. “DT9’s online gaming services and innovative Artificial Intelligence tools are expected to achieve considerable expansion of our online gaming customer base through our nationwide network in Italy,” Alessandro Marcelli, Newgioco’s vice president of operations said in a statement.  READ: Newgioco Group forms Elys Gameboard Technologies subsidiary to expand sports betting operations into US “DT9 represents a highly qualified, reliable, and professional partner, with whom we believe we could establish a profitable and lasting relationship, focused on growth and strengthening of our joint activities,” he added. Toronto-based Newgioco currently makes 100% of its revenues in Italy where it first established operations in the early 1990s. The company is in the process of seeking its first US sports betting license in Washington, DC.  The company's stock recently increased by 3.3% to $2.78 a share in premarket trading. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham      
