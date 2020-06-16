Global  

McDonald's sees U.S. sales improve, more restaurants open globally

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
McDonald's Corp. said its U.S. sales are improving and more and more of its restaurants are opening around the world. The Chicago-based restaurant giant (NYSE: MCD) said Tuesday that May U.S. comparable sales fell by only 5% from May 2019, which is a big improvement over the 19% yearly drop in comparable sales reported in April. World-wide, McDonald's said its May comparable sales fell by about 21% from the same time a year earlier, which is an improvement over the 39% drop in sales worldwide in…
McDonald’s worldwide sales improve as stores reopen globally

 McDonald’s sales are gradually improving as more of its restaurants reopen worldwide. The Chicago-based fast food giant said Tuesday that its global same-store...
