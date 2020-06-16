Global  

A day after leaving Pennsylvania General Assembly, Turzai has new job

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Former House Speaker Mike Turzai has been named general counsel of Peoples, a day after his final day of his 19-year term representing the North Hills in the General Assembly. Turzai at Peoples will report to Christopher Luning, EVP, general counsel and secretary of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG), the Bryn Mawr-based parent company of Peoples that also owns Aqua America. Turzai announced in a speech last week that he would be leaving Harrisburg on June 15, resigning both his speakership…
 Monday was Mike Turzai's last day in the state House. Tuesday he has a new job as general counsel for Peoples Natural Gas.

