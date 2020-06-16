24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, permanently closes more than 130 clubs

Global  

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020
24 Hour Fitness filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday and said it would permanently close more than 130 of its 400 clubs across 10 states, including more than 10 in the New York City area. All 24 Hour Fitness clubs nationwide had closed in mid-March as stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders rippled across the country, and CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement that those shutdowns are entirely responsible for the company's resort to bankruptcy reorganization. "If it were not for Covid-19 and its…
