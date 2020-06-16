Reports: Cincinnati city manager leaving for Virginia
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () City Manager Patrick Duhaney is leaving Cincinnati and taking the same job in Virginia Beach, Va., according to media reports in that city. Rumors have been spreading Tuesday morning at Cincinnati City Hall about Duhaney leaving. The Virginia Beach City Council is set to vote at 1 p.m. on Duhaney's appointment. That city has been without a manager for 10 months. Duhaney would be the first African American city manager there. Duhaney was confirmed as city manager on Dec. 12, 2018, after serving…
Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney resigned at City Hall Tuesday to be sworn in as the new city manager of Virginia Beach next month. He will stay with Cincinnati through the end of the budget cycle in July.