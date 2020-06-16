Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reports: Cincinnati city manager leaving for Virginia

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
City Manager Patrick Duhaney is leaving Cincinnati and taking the same job in Virginia Beach, Va., according to media reports in that city. Rumors have been spreading Tuesday morning at Cincinnati City Hall about Duhaney leaving. The Virginia Beach City Council is set to vote at 1 p.m. on Duhaney's appointment. That city has been without a manager for 10 months. Duhaney would be the first African American city manager there. Duhaney was confirmed as city manager on Dec. 12, 2018, after serving…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Patrick Duhaney leaving Cincinnati for Virginia Beach

Patrick Duhaney leaving Cincinnati for Virginia Beach 23:42

 Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney resigned at City Hall Tuesday to be sworn in as the new city manager of Virginia Beach next month. He will stay with Cincinnati through the end of the budget cycle in July.

Related videos from verified sources

'Occupy City Hall' protest in New York City to defund poice [Video]

'Occupy City Hall' protest in New York City to defund poice

New York protesters have occupied a grassy area just outside City Hall on Tuesday until the NYPD is defunded by at least $1 billion. (June 23) The budget hearing is scheudled to take place on June..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:34Published
NYC Beaches Set To Open In July, Other Ways To Stay Cool Remain Closed [Video]

NYC Beaches Set To Open In July, Other Ways To Stay Cool Remain Closed

The mayor announced Tuesday night that New York City beaches can open in July, but some other ways to cool off remain closed; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published
City Council takes first steps towards Cincinnati police policy reform [Video]

City Council takes first steps towards Cincinnati police policy reform

Cincinnati City council took the first steps Tuesday towards potential police reforms that many in the city have been calling for in the wake of George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Five things you need to know to today, and my evolution in the great outdoors

 Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to start your busy business day. Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney is...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

FriendsofBones

friends of Bones RT @nswartsell: Expenditure reports for Cincinnati police will be available for council members at about 2 pm tomorrow, according to assist… 1 week ago

nswartsell

Nick Swartsell Expenditure reports for Cincinnati police will be available for council members at about 2 pm tomorrow, according t… https://t.co/kIuLwIOgBO 1 week ago

eegeeb

eegeeb RT @MicMonksMedia: With reports of Cincinnati city manager's possible departure to Virginia Beach, @917wvxu will have Mayor John Cranley on… 1 week ago

Emiller_reports

Erin Miller @CityofVaBeach expected to name new City Manager from Cincinnati https://t.co/0nZVVSHSgz via @WTKR3 1 week ago

EvanMillward

Evan Millward RT @BlaineStewart: #BREAKING: Our sister station @WCPO reports Cincinnati's city manager, Patrick Duhaney, appears to be headed to Virginia… 1 week ago

abludworth

Aaron Bludworth Reports: Cincinnati city manager leaving for Virginia https://t.co/PPWu4afmrD via @BusinessCourier 1 week ago

MicMonksMedia

Michael A. Monks With reports of Cincinnati city manager's possible departure to Virginia Beach, @917wvxu will have Mayor John Cranl… https://t.co/NKKsaSHYfs 1 week ago

BlaineStewart

Blaine Stewart #BREAKING: Our sister station @WCPO reports Cincinnati's city manager, Patrick Duhaney, appears to be headed to Vir… https://t.co/t3VKngeph7 1 week ago