Reports: Cincinnati city manager leaving for Virginia Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

City Manager Patrick Duhaney is leaving Cincinnati and taking the same job in Virginia Beach, Va., according to media reports in that city. Rumors have been spreading Tuesday morning at Cincinnati City Hall about Duhaney leaving. The Virginia Beach City Council is set to vote at 1 p.m. on Duhaney's appointment. That city has been without a manager for 10 months. Duhaney would be the first African American city manager there. Duhaney was confirmed as city manager on Dec. 12, 2018, after serving…


