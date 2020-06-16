Gap, Macy's, and Foot Locker shares soar after a record rebound in retail sales
· *Retail stocks jumped on Tuesday after new data showed industry sales jumped a record 17.7% in May.*
· *Kohl's, Macy's, and Nordstrom stock surged more than 8% after department-store sales rose 37% last month.*
· *Ralph Lauren, Foot Locker, Gap, and other apparel stocks also soared after clothing and related...
U.S. retail sales increased by the most on record in May after two straight months of sharp declines as businesses reopened, offering more evidence that the recession was over or drawing to an end. Fred Katayama reports.
Some good news for the U.S. economy amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Retail sales posted a record jump in May going up 17.7% more than double the increase many economists predicted, according..