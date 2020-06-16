Gap, Macy's, and Foot Locker shares soar after a record rebound in retail sales Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Retail stocks jumped on Tuesday after new data showed industry sales jumped a record 17.7% in May.*

· *Kohl's, Macy's, and Nordstrom stock surged more than 8% after department-store sales rose 37% last month.*

