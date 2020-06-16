Global  

Gap, Macy's, and Foot Locker shares soar after a record rebound in retail sales

Business Insider Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Gap, Macy's, and Foot Locker shares soar after a record rebound in retail sales**

· *Retail stocks jumped on Tuesday after new data showed industry sales jumped a record 17.7% in May.*
· *Kohl's, Macy's, and Nordstrom stock surged more than 8% after department-store sales rose 37% last month.*
· *Ralph Lauren, Foot Locker, Gap, and other apparel stocks also soared after clothing and related...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. retail sales rise 18%

U.S. retail sales rise 18% 01:09

 U.S. retail sales increased by the most on record in May after two straight months of sharp declines as businesses reopened, offering more evidence that the recession was over or drawing to an end. Fred Katayama reports.

U.S. Retail Sales Jump a Record 17.7% in May Doubling Estimates [Video]

U.S. Retail Sales Jump a Record 17.7% in May Doubling Estimates

Some good news for the U.S. economy amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Retail sales posted a record jump in May going up 17.7% more than double the increase many economists predicted, according..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
UK borrowing soars to record; retail sales slump [Video]

UK borrowing soars to record; retail sales slump

New figures Friday show UK public borrowing soaring to record levels and retail sales slumping. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
COVID-19 Shutdowns Cause Record Drop in Retail Sales [Video]

COVID-19 Shutdowns Cause Record Drop in Retail Sales

According to a new report from the United States Commerce Department, retail sales in April 2020 plunged a devastating 16.4 percent

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:25Published

