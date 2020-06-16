What fall semester might look like for region's largest colleges and universities



Related videos from verified sources Florida state universities must submit fall reopening plans by Friday



The deadline for state universities to submit their plans for reopening for the fall semester is Friday. Story: https://wfts.tv/2MT7YKm Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 6 days ago Rajasthan CM instructs to conduct university exams from July amid COVID-19



The Rajsathan government has decided to start examinations of various universities, their affiliated colleges, technical universities and polytechnic colleges in the second week of July. The exams were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Colleges Eye Fall Return Despite Coronavirus



With COVID-19 forcing most schools to finish out the year remotely, some local colleges and universities are now saying they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Triad universities, schools to return to campus this fall Many Triad universities and colleges have released academic calendars for the Fall 2020 semester, marking a return to campus this fall after transitioning to...

bizjournals 1 week ago





Tweets about this