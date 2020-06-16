What fall semester might look like for region's largest colleges and universities
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Lecture halls filled to half capacity, classes offered online and in-person and face masks for all on-site are just some of the many policies regional colleges and universities will be implementing for students and faculty looking to return to campus this fall. Here's what some of the region's largest colleges and universities have released so far in anticipation of reopening ranked by full-time undergraduate enrollment for fall 2019. University of Pittsburgh According to a statement from the…
The Rajsathan government has decided to start examinations of various universities, their affiliated colleges, technical universities and polytechnic colleges in the second week of July. The exams were..