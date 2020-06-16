CleanSpark upgrades its proprietary Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer software Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced Tuesday the release of improved features and an optimized user interface to its proprietary energy analytics software. The update provides a new look and feel as well as many improved sales-related features to its Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer (mVSO) Software as a Service (SaaS) energy modeling platform, according to a statement. CleanSpark’s mVSO platform is used by microgrid developers to efficiently create money saving energy proposals for their client projects. READ: CleanSpark says subsidiary p2klabs seeing significant growth in 2020 As part of the upgrade, the company said the mVSO's user interface has been refreshed and reorganized to reflect updated branding and its forward-looking approach to improve the user's flow through the application. The process of creating a new project for analysis has been streamlined with a step-by-step wizard, as well as the ability to set a project's location either by physical address or by geographic coordinates. CleanSpark said energy professionals can use the expanded software to share the modeled results with their end-customers and track sale's engagement. Subsequently, all customer activity and interaction with these reports are tracked and users are notified when an interested party has interacted with the proposal. The mVSO platform now enables the generation of a sharp, effective project proposal with a single click. "Our mission for mVSO is to provide distributed energy and microgrid developers an easy and effective way to educate their end customer on the full benefit of a proposed project,” said Amanda Kabak, CleanSpark's chief technology officer and principal software architect. “The recent upgrades and improvements we've made to the software are specifically geared to that end. The ability to share reports with any number of parties, the capability to download an effective proposal, and the increased visibility into customer interaction with these artifacts will undoubtedly help drive sales for our users." Kabak added: “The new project wizard guides users through the creation of a project and the analysis of various scenarios to derive the optimal combination of equipment based on a project's location, utility interconnection, and energy use profile to achieve the highest ROI.” CEO Zach Bradford noted that as the company’s mVSO platform expands its market share, “we expect the resulting 'pull-through' sales of our mPulse software and controls platform to increase. In conjunction with this new update, the company has launched a new marketing campaign focused on energy developers and we are optimistic about the expected results.” The Utah-based company makes software that allows an energy microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and implemented across commercial, industrial, military, and agricultural sectors. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

