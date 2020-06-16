Cuomo: Capital Region can move into phase three of reopening on Wednesday
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Restaurants, spas and tattoo parlors are among the businesses that will be allowed to open their doors on Wednesday after the Capital Region was cleared for phase three of reopening. "We’ve reviewed the Capital Region data, and we’re going to go to phase three tomorrow in the Capital Region, so we’re excited about that," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday during a press conference in Albany. Cuomo gave Western New York the go-ahead to start its phase three of the reopening process Tuesday. The…