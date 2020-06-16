Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuomo: Capital Region can move into phase three of reopening on Wednesday

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Restaurants, spas and tattoo parlors are among the businesses that will be allowed to open their doors on Wednesday after the Capital Region was cleared for phase three of reopening. "We’ve reviewed the Capital Region data, and we’re going to go to phase three tomorrow in the Capital Region, so we’re excited about that," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday during a press conference in Albany. Cuomo gave Western New York the go-ahead to start its phase three of the reopening process Tuesday. The…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Western New York region approved to begin Phase Three of reopening tomorrow

Western New York region approved to begin Phase Three of reopening tomorrow 01:55

 The Western New York region, which includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties, has been approved to begin Phase Three of reopening on Tuesday.

Related videos from verified sources

Restaurants in Western New York reopening with Phase Three today [Video]

Restaurants in Western New York reopening with Phase Three today

Savory's in Hamburg is getting ready for Phase Three of reopening.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:29Published
Amid social distancing violations, Cuomo urges local leaders 'do your job' [Video]

Amid social distancing violations, Cuomo urges local leaders 'do your job'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted in parts of New York that have entered the third phase of the state's reopening plan, up from a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo's Latest Update On Coronavirus, Reopening And Protests [Video]

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo's Latest Update On Coronavirus, Reopening And Protests

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said reopening could be "reversed" in regions where local officials are not enforcing the state's reopening plan, after a wave of complaints.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 49:26Published

Tweets about this

divine_blues

Kathy Conway RT @CBS6Heather: The New York Liquor Authority sent me a list of 10 establishments in the Capital District they have cited for not followin… 1 hour ago

CBS6Heather

Heather Kovar The New York Liquor Authority sent me a list of 10 establishments in the Capital District they have cited for not f… https://t.co/wSGKPbJyuq 6 hours ago

ovojas_

JaTavia fan page 💕 RT @NickReisman: New: Cuomo says Western New York will move to phase 3 on Tuesday, Capital Region moves to phase 3 on Wednesday 2 days ago

JChapmanTV

Julie Chapman RT @MarisaJacquesTV: Governor Cuomo says the Capital Region is on track to begin Phase 3 on Wednesday. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy ha… 2 days ago

bannecke

Donna Bannecke RT @NBCNewYork: Western New York and the Capital Region will move into Phase III in the upcoming week, Gov. Cuomo said Saturday. https://t… 3 days ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Western New York and the Capital Region will move into Phase III in the upcoming week, Gov. Cuomo said Saturday. https://t.co/xypL5KNBgf 3 days ago

MarisaJacquesTV

Marisa Jacques Governor Cuomo says the Capital Region is on track to begin Phase 3 on Wednesday. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy… https://t.co/20smLXf0U1 3 days ago