Related videos from verified sources Q&A with former police officer about tension in America after George Floyd's death - Part 3



As our country faces increased tension in the weeks after George Floyd's death, Fox 4 is taking a deeper look at racial bias in policing. George Floyd died in Minneapolis after an officer was caught on.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:48 Published 6 days ago George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US



The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Ex-Morgan Stanley diversity officer sues bank, cites racial bias - court filing A former Morgan Stanley diversity officer sued the bank on Tuesday, alleging racial discrimination, retaliation and violation of equal pay laws, according to a...

Reuters India 5 hours ago





Tweets about this