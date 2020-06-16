See the first look at Tom Brady in his Buccaneers uniform Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled on Tuesday the first photos of newly-signed quarterback Tom Brady in his Bucs uniform. The photos are the first look fans have gotten of the six-time quarterback in new Bucs attire, which the team unveiled in April. It has been an exciting offseason for Bucs fans. From the team’s new uniforms unveiled in April, to the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion Brady and the trade for Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement this offseason. All these moves have… 👓 View full article

