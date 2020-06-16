Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donations boost Louisville's summer jobs program for young residents

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Two donations totaling $1.3 million will provide more summer opportunities for Louisville residents ages 16 to 21 through SummerWorks this season. The One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, which was started in March through a coalition of local philanthropic organizations, is contributing $800,000 to the SummerWorks 2020 initiatives, while the James Graham Brown Foundation is adding another $500,000. The donations more than double the $1.1 million SummerWorks had budgeted for this summer. “The…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Young announces virtual YouthWorks Summer Jobs Program [Video]

Mayor Young announces virtual YouthWorks Summer Jobs Program

Mayor Young announces virtual YouthWorks Summer Jobs Program

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:51Published
Summer camp jobs remain possibility for young adults in KC metro [Video]

Summer camp jobs remain possibility for young adults in KC metro

Camp directors in the Kansas City area are optimistic for teens to have summer work. Camp WIN in Kansas City will go virtual this summer, giving campers a chance to stay active at home — and their..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:00Published
Facebook's Summer Internship Will Be Virtual [Video]

Facebook's Summer Internship Will Be Virtual

Facebook's summer 2020 internship program will be run entirely virtually, according to Business Insider. The company made the decision because of the disruption caused by coronavirus. The hard-to-get..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this