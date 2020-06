Bauer magazines sold to Mercury Capital - Australian media Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Bauer's magazine business has sold to a private equity firm, according to reports out of Australia. The Australian Financial Review reported today that Mercury Capital has bought both Bauer's Australian and New Zealand operations.... Bauer's magazine business has sold to a private equity firm, according to reports out of Australia. The Australian Financial Review reported today that Mercury Capital has bought both Bauer's Australian and New Zealand operations.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Bauer to sell Australian magazines to private equity firm Mercury Capital The Bauer family has found a way out of the Australian market after eight difficult years in magazine publishing.

The Age 4 hours ago





Tweets about this