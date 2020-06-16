Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Phantom Gourmet CEO resigns after Facebook posts criticizing protests

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Dave Andelman, CEO of the Phantom Gourmet Inc., has left the company days after he apologized for “inappropriate” and “hurtful” Facebook comments on the protests against police brutality. He won’t appear on episodes of the “Phantom Gourmet” television review program, and he also plans to step down from owning the Mendon Twin Drive-In, which he owns with his brothers. His brother, Dan Andelman, is replacing him as CEO at Phantom Gourmet, which was founded in 1993. Dan Andelman, who…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Dave Andelman Resigns From Phantom Gourmet

Dave Andelman Resigns From Phantom Gourmet 01:08

 Boston businessman Dave Andelman resigned as CEO of Phantom Gourmet on Tuesday, days after controversial social media comments came to light.

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests [Video]

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests

Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups. According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Monday Update: Companies and CEO's Who Have Spoken Out Following Protests and Riots In the U.S. [Video]

Monday Update: Companies and CEO's Who Have Spoken Out Following Protests and Riots In the U.S.

From Apple CEO Tim Cook to Disney, here are some of the CEO's and companies that have spoken out following the protests and riots in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:02Published
Facebook To Take Down Anti-Lockdown Protests [Video]

Facebook To Take Down Anti-Lockdown Protests

Facebook announced it would remove anything promoting anti-lockdown protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. According to Business Insider, the company must determine whether protests violate..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Five things you need to know today, and learning to dislike Columbus

 Happy Monday. This is Managing Editor Don Seiffert with the five things you need to know to start your workweek, and why the more I learn about Christopher...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

southcoasttoday

SouthCoastToday 'Phantom Gourmet' host resigns after mocking police protests https://t.co/iA3D5tOKDi https://t.co/JgD7WxrWw4 5 minutes ago

ParisBelgium

Melodee Franco RT @KC33Phoenix: Cancel Culture chalks up another win. ‘Phantom Gourmet' host resigns after mocking police protests - News - The Herald New… 8 minutes ago

RonyCamille

Rony Camille Yes, everyone has freedom of speech and their right to their opinions but what he said was not a good look or koshe… https://t.co/jdPFoOjUQ6 10 minutes ago

RonyCamille

Rony Camille .@WBZ: Boston businessman Dave Andelman resigned as CEO of @PhantomGourmet Gourmet on Tuesday, days after controver… https://t.co/3XF0grAai1 17 minutes ago

Peggy_Hernandez

Peggy Hernández Dave Andelman, former CEO of Phantom Gourmet, had 2 personas: A public one of empathy and a private one of scorn. T… https://t.co/aJiHR0oVrW 23 minutes ago

KC33Phoenix

CeCe Cancel Culture chalks up another win. ‘Phantom Gourmet' host resigns after mocking police protests - News - The Her… https://t.co/FNCGdquQMh 25 minutes ago

50_SayWhat

Tinkerbelle Phantom Gourmet CEO Dave Andelman resigns after series of negative comments toward George Floyd protests https://t.co/BSe19j8wWI 34 minutes ago

johnnyvegas252

johnnyvegas252 RT @PatrickMBoston: Dave Andelman resigns as CEO of Phantom Gourmet after comments on Black Lives Matter protests https://t.co/QSu1Kb9UZz v… 45 minutes ago