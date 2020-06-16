Phantom Gourmet CEO resigns after Facebook posts criticizing protests Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dave Andelman, CEO of the Phantom Gourmet Inc., has left the company days after he apologized for "inappropriate" and "hurtful" Facebook comments on the protests against police brutality. He won't appear on episodes of the "Phantom Gourmet" television review program, and he also plans to step down from owning the Mendon Twin Drive-In, which he owns with his brothers. His brother, Dan Andelman, is replacing him as CEO at Phantom Gourmet, which was founded in 1993. Dan Andelman, who…


