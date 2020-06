T-Mobile outage silences boastful upstart, and brings FCC probe Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Bellevue-based company said the outage was caused by "router" issues. T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom AG, said it was related to 5G network upgrades. The Federal Communications Commission has vowed to investigate the matter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this 🔆🔅MADrigal🔅🔆 RT @seattletimes: The Federal Communications Commission said Monday's T-Mobile outage that affected some 911 calls was “unacceptable,” and… 2 minutes ago The Seattle Times The Federal Communications Commission said Monday's T-Mobile outage that affected some 911 calls was “unacceptable… https://t.co/1HXOGu8ybU 2 minutes ago #CryptoCapitalMarkets ( #LTC ) RT @business: T-Mobile had its first big network meltdown since becoming the No. 2 wireless carrier in the U.S. and the company’s response… 4 hours ago Bloomberg T-Mobile had its first big network meltdown since becoming the No. 2 wireless carrier in the U.S. and the company’s… https://t.co/CVJD85iW7p 4 hours ago Bloomberg Asia T-Mobile had its first big network meltdown since becoming the No. 2 wireless carrier in the U.S. and the company’s… https://t.co/NHUZzh91oW 5 hours ago