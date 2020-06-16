Mayfair 101 settles trademark dispute with Platinum Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

This content has been provided by Mayfair 101 Group Mayfair 101 Group has reached a settlement with Platinum Asset Management over the use of the word ‘platinum’ in the Mayfair Platinum brand. This settlement requires Mayfair 101 to cease using its Mayfair Platinum brand name from June 30, 2020. Platinum Investment Management Limited commenced proceedings in the Federal Court on December 18, 2019, against Mayfair Wealth Partners Pty Ltd for alleged trademark infringement resulting from its trading name ‘Mayfair Platinum’. More than $130 million raised Mayfair Platinum was launched on June 24, 2019, and has raised more than $130 million from wholesale investors. A spokesperson for the Mayfair 101 Group said: “We have held the strong view that ‘platinum’ is a descriptive word and should never have been allowed to be trademarked. "That said, Platinum Asset Management holds a leading position in the funds management industry in Australia and we are respectful of the work Kerr Neilson and his team have put into developing their brand.” To become Mayfair 101 clients The settlement means that Mayfair Platinum’s investors will become clients of Mayfair 101, the Mayfairplatinum.com.au website will be taken offline and the investor relations team will represent the Mayfair 101 brand moving forward. The group’s managing director James Mawhinney said: “Mayfair 101 Group aspires to represent the new generation of investing however that means we must also be mindful of those who have staked out their territory before us. "We are glad to put this matter behind us and wish Platinum continued success with their brand.” - CONTENT PROVIDED BY MAYFAIR 101 GROUP 👓 View full article

