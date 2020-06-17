Global  

College Football Hall of Fame sets reopening date

bizjournals Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame has announced plans to reopen its doors on July 1. The downtown Atlanta attraction has been closed since March 16 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Hall of Fame was in the process of planning a reopen date before the museum was damaged during the Atlanta riots on May 29 in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The exterior windows of the $68 million facility were shattered but none of its valuable artifacts or items were taken. The building…
