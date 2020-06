U.S. commerce chief: Huawei rule is a 'clarification' - Fox Business Network Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A new U.S. rule regarding China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is a needed "clarification" to help develop standards, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday, adding that security concerns remain over the telecoms equipment maker. 👓 View full article

