DeSantis: Florida is 'not rolling back' reopening plans despite increase in cases Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gov. Ron DeSantis reaffirmed that the state will stick to its phased reopening plan even as Florida sees an upward trend in cases and test positivity rate. "We are not shutting down," DeSantis said during a press conference Tuesday. "We are going to go forward ... we're not rolling back." Instead, the state will continue to encourage citizens to social distance and wear masks when social distancing is not available, DeSantis said. He said businesses can require their employees to wear masks,…


