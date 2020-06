3 Southern US States Report Largest Daily Increase In New COVID Cases Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The coronavirus infection curve is not flattening, but turning in the worse direction in three southern US states which reported their largest daily increases in new cases Tuesday. Florida reported 2,783 new cases, Texas 2,622 and Arizona 2,392 in the last 24 hours, that are at par with the numbers reported in mid-March in New York, the worst-affected state. These are the states which eased lock 👓 View full article