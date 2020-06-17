Universal Music resurrects British stalwart EMI Records

Global  

Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music label, has resurrected EMI records, the famous UK brand that is to home to Elton John, Paul McCartney and Queen’s back catalogue. EMI Records was acquired by Universal In 2012 for £1.2bn, but has since been called Virgin EMI.   Rebecca Allen, a 20-year veteran at Universal and the president of Decca records for the past three years will take the reins at EMI. EMI dates back to1897 and the formation of The Gramophone Company by Emil Berliner and was involved in discoveries such as stereo sound, radar and the CT scanner in its illustrious history. Universal Music is owned by French media giant Vivendi,  which is planning for an IPO of the business by early 2023 at the latest it said in February.
