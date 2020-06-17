The White House steps up trade aggression, calls for 'broader reset' of global tariffs
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () · The Trump administration plans to call for a "broad reset" of World Trade Organization tariffs in its latest conflict with the global authority.
· The US levies a mere 3.4% average rate, while the European Union and China charge 5.1% and 10%, respectively, under WTO rule.
· The organization's tariff rates "no longer...
(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while a profit warning from Amazon added to the..