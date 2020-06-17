The White House steps up trade aggression, calls for 'broader reset' of global tariffs Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The Trump administration plans to call for a "broad reset" of World Trade Organization tariffs in its latest conflict with the global authority.

· The US levies a mere 3.4% average rate, while the European Union and China charge 5.1% and 10%, respectively, under WTO rule.

